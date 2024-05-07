This May, we are celebrating Deck Safety Month! Here to talk about a packed month of May is Eric Brown with Outdoor Living Unlimited. You could hire other companies to install a deck, but what sets Outdoor Living Unlimited apart is their belief in safety first without having to sacrifice beauty. You CAN have it all with Outdoor Living Unlimited and enjoy a gorgeous outdoor space and feel safe and secure on your deck. Even decks that are a foot off the ground can be deemed unsafe!

Outdoor Living Unlimited has yet again another event coming up next weekend. May 17th 1-4pm, May 18th and 19th between 10am to 4pm join us as they are having a party to show off their work right on the job site. They will be showing off their installation of a full resort-style luxurious backyard! For the job site address, call their office at 262-567-4513.