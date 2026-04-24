Dealing With Stubborn Rosacea

To raise awareness about a common skin condition affecting over 14 million people, April is Rosacea Awareness Month. Rosacea is characterized by red coloration and visible capillaries on the central face of fair skin, and brown or purple discoloration on brown skin. Common symptoms include flushing, redness, visible blood vessels, and acne-like bumps. Treatment options range from medications to advanced therapies like laser treatments.

Please call (262) 746 - 9088 to RSVP or for more information, visit Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa!