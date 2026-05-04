Day One Of Teacher Appreciation Week

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week! The Morning Blend will be highlighting one teacher each day who was submitted and chosen by the selection committee. The Grand Prize winner will be announced in a full segment on Friday. Today's featured teacher is Dawn Wohling, a vocal music teacher from John Hustis Elementary. She is an amazing music teacher and puts so much time and effort into all the events she puts on, from concerts to competitions to whatever she is planning. Keep up the great work, Dawn!

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