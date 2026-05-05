Day 2 of Teacher Appreciation Week

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week! The Morning Blend will be highlighting one teacher each day who was nominated and then chosen by the selection committee. The Grand Prize winner will be announced in a full segment on Friday. Today's featured teacher is Paris Reel, a 6th grade teacher at Frederick J. Gaenslen School at MPS. Students describe him as a "cool" teacher who is always kind. One nomination described him as "having a huge impact in the lives of our youth." Way to go Mr. Reel. Keep up the great work!

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