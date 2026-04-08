Dan Jacobs Smashed Cucumber Salad!

Food Network is winding down this season of Guy Fieri’s Tournament of Champions. Participating this season is Milwaukee local, owner of DanDan and EsterEv and six-time JBF Semi-finalist for Best Chef Midwest, Dan Jacobs. He got beat this past Sunday but Milwaukee is proud of his run on this season of the show. He joins the segment today to talk about his Smashed Cucumber Recipe.

Smashed Cucumber Salad

Serves 4-6 as a side or a larger portion for 2 with a grilled protein.

Ingredients

• 6-8 persian cucmbers or 2 large seedless cucumbers

• 1/4C mung bean sprouts

• 1/4C sliced daikon radish

• 1/4C scallions sliced as thin and long as you can

• 1 bunch cilantro roughly picked (you can leave some stem on. The stems are full of

flavor.

• 1/4C dill

• 1/4C roasted and salted peanuts chopped up in a food processor

• 2T chili crunch (by whatever producer. Fly by Jing’s is a nice one.)

• 4T black vinegar

• 1t salt

• 2t sugar

• 1/4C sesame oil

Process

1. Put cucumbers in a gallon ziplock bag. Do not seal them. If using Persian

cucumbers, you will need to chop them in. Thirds and then halve lengthwise.

2. Using a rolling pin or mallet, beat the cucumbers up a bit. The irregular crags and

breaks will hold the vinaigrette perfectly.

3. Mix the chili crunch, black vinegar, sesame oil, salt, and sugar.

4. Mix all ingredients