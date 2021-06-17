Customized Jewelry at an Affordable Price!

It’s officially summer, which means it’s the most popular time of year for weddings. You can celebrate and remember your special day with customized jewelry from MKB Jewelry. MKB Jewelry has more than just affordable bridal jewelry: they can repurpose heirlooms, create mother’s pieces, and more! Danika Tramburg from MKB Jewelry joins us today, and she shares the intricate process of creating luxury jewelry that won't hurt your wallet.

If you visit MKB Jewelry in downtown Cedarburg and mention you saw them on The Morning Blend, you’ll get 10% off. To make an appointment, give them a call at 262-352-5661 or visit mkbdiamonds.com.