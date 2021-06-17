Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Customized Jewelry at an Affordable Price!

With MKB Jewelry
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 12:05:28-04

It’s officially summer, which means it’s the most popular time of year for weddings. You can celebrate and remember your special day with customized jewelry from MKB Jewelry. MKB Jewelry has more than just affordable bridal jewelry: they can repurpose heirlooms, create mother’s pieces, and more! Danika Tramburg from MKB Jewelry joins us today, and she shares the intricate process of creating luxury jewelry that won't hurt your wallet.

If you visit MKB Jewelry in downtown Cedarburg and mention you saw them on The Morning Blend, you’ll get 10% off. To make an appointment, give them a call at 262-352-5661 or visit mkbdiamonds.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019