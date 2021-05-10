Watch
Customized COVID Testing for Schools

Accuracy and quick turn around for students and faculty with Summit Clinical Laboratories, LLC
Posted at 10:28 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:28:55-04

Summit Clinical Laboratories talks about the technology to help with quick turn-around testing for local schools. Students and faculty, with support from Summit Clinical Laboratories can guarantee COVID-19 test results in 24 hours, with no appointment necessary. The Morning Blend speaks with Faisal Ahmed-Yahia on customized solutions for in-person reintegration for safe and healthy education.

