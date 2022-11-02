Jason Young, president and CEO of 3Up Metal Works, joins us to talk about custom metal fabricated products focused on food and beverage, commercial/industrial construction, low volume production and onsite welding services. This is a Veteran owned business. For more information, please visit 3UpMetalWork.com
Posted at 10:28 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 11:28:19-04
