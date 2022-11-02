Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Custom Metal Fabricated Products

3Up Metal Works
Jason Young, president and CEO of 3Up Metal Works, joins us to talk about custom metal fabricated products focused on food and beverage, commercial/industrial construction, low volume production and onsite welding services. This is a Veteran owned business. For more information, please visit 3UpMetalWork.com
Posted at 10:28 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 11:28:19-04

Jason Young, president and CEO of 3Up Metal Works, joins us to talk about custom metal fabricated products focused on food and beverage, commercial/industrial construction, low volume production and onsite welding services. This is a Veteran owned business. For more information, please visit 3UpMetalWork.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes