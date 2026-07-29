Custom Homes Where Luxury Meets Family Values

Design around your lifestyle with J&J Custom Homes! J&J is family owned and operated, meaning they value family and will help your home fit what your family needs. These luxury custom home building pros can create anything from a basement bar, to an entry way into the great room. J&J has been building and remodeling homes since 1983. You’ll get to know the ownership at J&J Custom Homes from your introduction meeting to completing a final walk through of your new custom built home.

List your existing home for sale with With J&J Custom Real Estate! They go beyond and help with purchase land for your new home as well.

Home and Lot packages are still available in their adjacent Ridgewood Subdivision, for more information visit J&J Custom Homes | Southeastern Wisconsin Custom Home Builder