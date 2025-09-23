Curb Appeal: From Siding, Roofing to Gutters and Driveways

Aaron Brown joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the curb appeal of homes and key improvements to make a lasting first impression.

Making a good first impression starts with the siding of the home, from color to material. The LP Smartside comes with a 30-year warranty and is built to withstand the harsh winter weather. Gutters can also provide a visual appeal when against the new siding. Your driveway can use a vast range of colors, bringing your home together for a cohesive look.

