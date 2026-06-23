Culver’s Brings Custard, Prizes, and Summer Fun to Summerfest

Culver’s is bringing Fresh Frozen Custard, prizes, and festival fun to Summerfest 2026 with the Culver’s Blue Room Experience. Located near the entrance to the Level Up Deck by the Summerfest Store, this immersive activation gives guests a fun place to recharge, snap photos, enjoy free Frozen Custard samples, and take part in interactive experiences.

Festivalgoers can try their luck at the Culver’s pull-tab machine for a chance to win instant prizes, including coupons, rewards, and Culver’s swag. Guests can also sign up for the Culver’s Delicious Rewards program on-site to start earning points and unlock exclusive offers through sampling, scanning, and interacting at the Blue Room Experience.

The fun continues beyond Summerfest with Culver’s “Journey to Delicious” sweepstakes, where fans can enter for a chance to win Culver ’s-themed summer prizes. With its Midwest roots and love of bringing people together, Culver’s is a natural fit for Summerfest, one of the region’s most iconic celebrations.

Visit the Culver’s Blue Room Experience during Summerfest and enter the sweepstakes at culvers.com/journey.