Creating Dream Bedrooms for Kids with Cancer

Steinhafels
Special Spaces
Shannon Dunham and Mary Budiac join us on The Morning Blend to share how Special Spaces is helping children with cancer.

Special Spaces provides dream bedroom makeovers in Wisconsin and Eastern Iowa. The makeovers are fully custom to each child and include in-person delivery and BIAB delivery for those who need more limited contact.

There are dream bedroom sponsorships available for both companies and individuals.

To help this organization make children's dreams come true, you can nominate a child, sponsor a dream bedroom, or make a donation.

For more information, visit Steinhafels.

