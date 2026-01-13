Creating Dream Bedrooms for Children With Cancer

Special Spaces Wisconsin creates dream bedroom makeovers for dependent children ages 2-19 with cancer who are within one year of active treatment. The goal is to provide them a safe place to recover, heal, sleep and even play. A very special space just to be a kid! Today we are live at Steinhafels, an incredible partner for Special Spaces Wisconsin. Steph introduces us to a family that wanted a special space for a 10 year old and her sister. Shannon Dunham the program director of Special Spaces will talk about designing the space. For more info visit SpecialSpaces.org