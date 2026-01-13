Special Spaces Wisconsin creates dream bedroom makeovers for dependent children ages 2-19 with cancer who are within one year of active treatment. The goal is to provide them a safe place to recover, heal, sleep and even play. A very special space just to be a kid! Today we are live at Steinhafels, an incredible partner for Special Spaces Wisconsin. Steph introduces us to a family that wanted a special space for a 10 year old and her sister. Shannon Dunham the program director of Special Spaces will talk about designing the space. For more info visit SpecialSpaces.org
Creating Dream Bedrooms for Children With Cancer
Special Spaces Wisconsin
