Creating Children's Dream Bedrooms

Steinhafels/Special Spaces
Special Spaces, 10/21
Posted

Jason Pickart, President of the Special Spaces Wisconsin Young Professionals Board, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the group's mission and partnership with Steinhafels.

In September, the group held the Sandbagger Golf Outing, which supported the mission of Special Spaces. Jason shares the success of the outing and future opportunities.

To get involved with the Special Spaces Young Professionals Board, contact the Operations Director, Marci Bukhart: Marci@specialspaces.org

For more information, visit Special Spaces

