Creating a Unique Approach to Achieve Your Goals & Happiness

Christy Pruitt-Haynes is a global business leader and speaker who works to improve performance, engagement and outcomes with people and organizations all over the world. With expertise in Strategy, Diversity, Entrepreneurial Excellence, and Communication, Christy combines her education in HR Development with over 20 years of corporate, civic and entrepreneurial leadership, to create a unique approach to helping you define and exceed your ambitious goals. She focuses on transparency, accepting reality and actively pursuing joy as part of her blueprint for happiness.

Propelled to initiate change with the realization that women and minorities often aren't fully engaged in optimizing company performance, Pruitt-Haynes works to helps organizations excel with diverse talent while helping helping diverse talent identify and maximize opportunities. Joining us today to talk more about her blueprint for happiness and how she can help you achieve your life goals is Christy Pruitt-Haynes, Founder and CEO of Christy Pruitt-Haynes Consulting.

For more information on Christy Pruitt-Haynes Consulting, how she can help you exceed your goals and to get into contact with her, please visit her website at www.christypruitt-haynes.com.