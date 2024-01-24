Watch Now
Creating A Stable Financial Future

Alternative Investment Association
Posted at 10:03 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 11:03:05-05

Dutch Mendenhall, the Wall-Street bestselling author of “Money Shackles” and President of the Alternative Investment Association, is a leading visionary in redefining the American Dream. Through TheRAD™, he empowers individuals to achieve financial success and create a brighter future.
He joins us to explain the concept of "Money Shackles" and how he believes individuals can achieve financial liberation.

