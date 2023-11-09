Creating a Dementia Friendly Community

Having a family member with Dementia is a difficult thing to deal with. It is important to make sure that they are taken care of but you also have to balance your own life. That is where SYNERGY HomeCare comes in!

Ruth Busalacchi, President and Owner of SYNERGY, and Dr. Bashir Easter, Founder of Melanin Minded LLC, want to make sure that people know that SYNERGY is here to help you. Their team provides a range of supportive services to individuals who want to stay in their own home. From personal care to household tasks, to transportation for appointments, each member will make sure that your loved one is taken care of.

Melanin Minded, LLC was started by Dr. Easter due to his mother's dementia. She passed away last year, but he continues to honor her and those who are caregivers. If you want to support their cause, there will be a celebration and fundraiser you can attend on Friday, November 10th, at 5pm. Located at Direct Supply Champion's Hall, 7301 West Champions' Way,

For more information on SYNERGY HomeCare, call (414763-8368 for Milwaukee County and (262)235-0640 for Waukesha and Walworth Counties.

Also call (414)234-8160 to learn more about the upcoming fundraiser.