Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Create A Holiday Cheeseboard!

Limor Suss
Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 11:34:23-05

Nothing says holidays quite like a cheeseboard! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has everything you need to assemble a festive cheeseboard. When creating a board for your holiday get together, you want to make sure you’re including a nice variety of Castello cheeses along with complimenting pairings, like fruit jams, nuts, crackers, curated meats, and dark chocolate for an ultimate tasting experience. You can find Simple Mills products including Organic Seed Flour Crackers and Pumpkin Muffin & Bread Mix on Amazon, SimpleMills.com and at retailers nationwide including Whole Foods. They also recommend giving a unique and personalized gift this holiday season, with framed photo art from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019