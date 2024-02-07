Watch Now
Cream City Coffee

Potawatomi Casino Hotel
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 11:29:57-05

Cream City Coffee inside Potawatomi Casino Hotel is rolling out some great winter specials. Morning Blend Correspondent, Andrea Boehlke is chatting with Executive Sous Chef, Patrick Sepe. From Cranberry Orange Walnut Bread to Maple Spice Lattes, it's worth a visit to check out all the pastries and drinks.

