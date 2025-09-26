Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Crafting with Small Pumpkins for Some Pumpkin Fun

Craft Party Co.
Have Some Pumpkin Fun - Crafting with Small Pumpkins
Posted

Owner Shana Borger joins us on The Morning Blend to share how you can have even more fun this fall season.

Craft Party Co. brings creativity, connection, and fun through interactive hands-on experiences. The organization was founded on a simple belief: creativity is best when it's shared. It has now expanded to serve a wide variety of clients, from living rooms to boardrooms.

Pressed Flower Pumpkins Event:

Wednesday, October 1
The Opulence Beauty Lounge
420 6th Street,
Racine, Wisconsin, 53403

Registration is required; you can register on the Craft Party Co. Facebook page.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo