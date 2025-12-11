Cozy Up with Your Favorite Shows with Seamless Entertainment

Chris Caporale joins us on The Morning Blend to share how Seamless Entertainment is about to simplify how people watch television.

If you’ve ever felt like managing all your streaming apps is a full-time job, you’re not alone. Between passwords, payments, and platforms, finding your favorite show or a major sporting event has gotten a little complicated. Spectrum’s Seamless Entertainment experience and the new Spectrum App Store make it easier. It brings live TV and the most popular streaming apps together in one place, while helping customers save money.

With eligible Spectrum TV plans, customers can get 10 popular streaming apps like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, ESPN, and Peacock included, which saves more than $100 a month.

And for more on Spectrum’s Seamless Entertainment experience and The Spectrum App Store, visit Spectrum.net.