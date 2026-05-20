Country Music Comes to Cedarburg

Buy your tickets now for Country in the Burg! Country In The Burg Music Festival is being held of August 28th and 29th With Country Singers, Scotty McCreery, Brantley Gilbert, Josh Turner, Mitchell Tenpenny, Rodney Atkins and Drake White in Cedarburg, Wisconsin! Owner and creator Alex Uhan has given back $500,000 dollars to charities over the past 6 years, making this country music festival something special. Tickets are going quickly and prices will go up this summer, so get you Country in the Burg tickets now online here.