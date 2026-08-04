Could Years on the Job Be Causing Your Pain?

Years of physical work can take a serious toll on the body, but many Wisconsin workers don't realize they may qualify for workers' compensation benefits, even if their injury developed over time. Alex Eichhorn, Managing Attorney at Pivot Work Injury Law, explains how repetitive wear and tear, chronic pain, and occupational injuries may entitle workers to compensation.

Alex shares how the firm, formerly known as Axis Legal, continues its mission of helping injured workers across Wisconsin navigate the workers' compensation process. He discusses common situations that may lead to a claim, including early retirement due to pain, the need for joint or back surgery, or being unable to return to work after an injury. He'll also explain what to do if your claim has been denied and when it's time to speak with an attorney.

Pivot Work Injury Law offers free consultations for Wisconsin workers injured on the job. Learn more about your rights and take the first step toward getting the benefits you may deserve.

For more visit: https://pivotworkinjurylaw.com/