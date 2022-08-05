Coping as Empty Nesters

When Christy's daughter Christiana received her acceptance letter to Duke, she was overwhelm with emotion. First of all, pride for the enormous accomplishment of Christiana's. Second, sadness as she realized she was losing her baby. And third, shock when she saw the bill, she had never written a check that large in her entire life. She wanted to find an outlet for these emotions and out of that, I Have to Pay For This $h!t, was born. She believes the empty nester community needs to come together to support each other this fall as their kids leave to chase their dreams.

Christy Pruitt-Haynes joins us to discuss her book, I Have to Pay For This $h!t. The book is available at https://ihavetopayforthis.com or on Amazon.