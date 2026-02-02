Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Controlling Your Digital Business Information

Vertz Marketing
In this digital age, some companies don’t have any control or knowledge of who has access to their website, email accounts and social media profiles. Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, discusses some tips and tricks companies can do to control there own digital business information. Making sure you own your own website domain, Are able to control and edit your website yourself, and make sure you are the full admin to all your social media accounts are tips Tim goes through tohelp protect your digital business information.

For more information, visit https://vertzmarketing.com/.

