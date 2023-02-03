Consider Trying Skin Cycling

Debby Hagie of Merle Norman is here to talk about skin cycling and why you may want to try it.

It is a multi-night skin care routine that is taking over TikTok and Instagram that consists of rotating your active ingredient skincare treatment depending upon the night of the week and then giving your skin a “rest” day. This process is great for winter and sensitive skin types, because it allows the skin to repair its moisture barrier that is comprised with our cold, dry winters.

A three-day cycle is most common, consisting of exfoliating, retinols, and repair. As always, we start with a gentle cleanser and toner.

