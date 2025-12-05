Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Connie’s Classic Thin Crust – Cheese

Palermo's Pizza
Connie’s Classic Thin Crust – Cheese
Posted

Connie’s all-natural ingredients and signature cornmeal-dusted classic thin crust transport your kitchen into a pizzeria. Connie’s premium cheese pizza is a delicious combination of our signature blend of creamy 100% real mozzarella, parmesan, and Romano cheeses. It’s Pizzeria quality without pizzeria prices!

Find Connie’s in your local Grocer’s freezer and turn your kitchen into a pizzeria! Connie’s is on sale right now through Dec 16 BOGO at your local Pick'n Save and Metro Market Stores!

For more information, visit Connie's Naturals.

