Connecting with Nature in a Time of Uncertainty

Joining us today is Tamara Dean, an author who is working on her novel called Shelter and Storm: At Home in the Driftless, which will be out on April 22, 2025. The novel is about Tamara's experiences through twelve essays while living in nature in Vernon County. The essays weave together nature, history, and science while unraveling the mysteries of the place Tamara came to call home.

Book launch will happen at the University of Wisconsin Arboretum in Madison on Thursday, April 24th at 7 PM.

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/book-launch-for-tamara-deans-shelter-and-storm-at-home-in-the-driftless-tickets-1141503440519?aff=oddtdtcreator