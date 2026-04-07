Confusing Neuropathy with Other Conditions

Dr. Evan Norum, DC, BCN, founder of Advantage Neuropathy & Board Certified in Neuropathy shares the difficulty of diagnosing people with over 100 different types of neuropathies and some other afflictions with similar symptoms to choose from.

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