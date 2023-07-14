Confidence VS. Perfection in the Kitchen

Author Bri McKoy joins us to talk about confidence versus perfection in the kitchen. She goes over why her techniques will inspire confidence in the kitchen without the stuffiness of needing to be perfect.

Bri's book "The Cook’s Book: Recipes for Keeps & Essential Techniques to Master Everyday Cooking"is a masterclass in everyday cooking that gives home cooks the skills and confidence to fill their homes with delicious dishes. But more than a collection of recipes, it helps anyone learn how to cook, not just follow a recipe. Bri answers everything from why we need salt, how to add flavor to any dish, making the perfect sauce, to how to care for your knives and stock a bar cart.

