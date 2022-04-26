Complimentary Design Service and Grand Opening

Warren Barnett Interior Design has just moved to a new beautiful and unique space that is more fitting for them for what they do. They have their grand opening event on May 5 from 4-7pm at their new location 13100 Watertown Plank Rd Elm Grove.

Emily Ebben, the director of design, joins us to discuss complimentary design services and free delivery on top of the grand opening promotions, now through May 5. Visit their new showroom and design center in Elm Grove. For more information, please visit www.warrenbarnett.com