Compassionate Words of Support from a Hospice Nurse

Author and RN/BSN nurse Julie McFadden joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her book, Nothing to Fear, and support for end-of-life care.

Nothing to Fear simplifies end-of-life care for both patients and caregivers, covering topics including: when medical interventions help or can become disruptive, myths and facts about hospice, having important conversations, and the grieving process.

You can hear more from Julie through her journals and book on her website. For more information, visit HospiceNurseJulie.com

