Community Baby Shower Supports Moms and Families

Missionary Currie for Women and Children, Inc. is calling on the community to help support its Summer Community Baby Shower on Saturday, July 25, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The nonprofit organization provides support and resources for parents who are going through difficult times, helping families know they are not alone. Missionary Currie offers prenatal care support, food, clothing, and encouragement for women and children in need.

The Summer Community Baby Shower is designed to support expecting mothers and families with essential baby items, community resources, and a reminder that they have a village behind them. While registration for the event is officially full, Missionary Currie is still seeking volunteers, donors, and community partners to help make the event a success and expand its reach in the future.

Volunteers are needed to assist before and during the event. Donations of gift cards, diapers, wipes, baby essentials, and financial support are also greatly appreciated. Many mothers served by Missionary Currie share that they lack a strong support system, and some say they often feel forgotten after having more than one child. Through events like this, families leave feeling seen, celebrated, supported, and encouraged.

To donate or volunteer, email Jessica Currie at missionarycurrieinc@gmail.com.