Willy Porter joins us today to talk about tonight's performance for Advocates of Ozaukee. The benefit will take place at the Cedarburg Cultural Center tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for one or $50 for two. Willy Porter is celebrating 20 years working with Advocates. After this Wisconsin weekend, the band is heading off on their spring tour with a handful of various Midwest dates. This summer the band will be releasing a new record. For more information on the benefit, visit online at Advocates of Ozaukee. For more information on Willy Porter Band, visit them online here.
Come See Local Musician Willy Porter
Willy Porter Will Perform at the Advocates of Ozaukee Benefit
Posted at 12:36 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 13:36:36-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.