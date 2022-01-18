Cold Weather Safety Tips To Protect Your Pet

Pets are a big part of a lot of our lives and so we want to keep them safe and out of harm's way. The freezing winter temperatures are less than desirable conditions for you and your pet. Stacey Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society shares the dangers the freezing cold poses to pets and alternate ways to keep your pet entertained when it's too cold to take them outside.

If you're interested in adopting Lovely the dog featured, contact the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus! You can see all of their available animals by going to www.wihumane.org