Coffee On Us with Billy's Posse

Kristin Wilson, Kaitlyn Dustman, and Barb Gengler join us on The Morning Blend to discuss how volunteers can help in the search and recovery of lost dogs.

Volunteering is the lifeblood of Billy’s Posse Inc. There are various ways to volunteer: hotline, clerical/virtual. Virtual helps the team online by posting to the page or answering page messages. Field work gets flyers and road signs out, trapping, and piloting our drone.

Visit billysposse.com to learn more about the volunteering opportunities to help.

