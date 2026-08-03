Coffee on Us: Brewing Hope and Fighting Hunger in Ozaukee County

For nearly 50 years, Family Sharing has provided food and hope to neighbors facing food insecurity through its food pantry, mobile food distributions, senior meal deliveries, and Bags in Backpacks program for local students.

You can make a difference by volunteering, organizing a food drive, donating food, shopping at the Family Sharing Resale Boutique, or making a financial gift at familysharingozaukee.org.

As a special thank you, mention you saw Family Sharing on Coffee On Us at any Fiddleheads location to receive 10% off your order. Plus, a portion of every purchase of Fiddleheads' Morning Blend coffee supports Family Sharing's mission to alleviate hunger in Ozaukee County.