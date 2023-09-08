Coffee and Books!

Coffee on Us is back! The Morning Blend is proud to partner with Fiddleheads to learn more about non profit organizations making a difference. This month we learn more about Woodland Pattern. Located in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, Woodland Pattern is a poet- and artist-run nonprofit book center, gallery, and performance space. Woodland Pattern is dedicated to the discovery, cultivation, and presentation of poetry and the arts. Their goals are to promote a lifetime practice of reading and writing; to serve as a forum and resource center for poets and other artists in our region.

Viewers can donate/become members at woodlandpattern.org.

Head over toFiddleheads Coffee to find the closest cafe.

