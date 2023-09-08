Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Coffee and Books!

Coffee on Us with Fiddleheads and Woodland Pattern Book Center
Coffee on Us is back! The Morning Blend is proud to partner with Fiddleheads to learn more about non profit organizations making a difference. This month we learn more about Woodland Pattern. Located in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, Woodland Pattern is a poet- and artist-run nonprofit book center, gallery, and performance space. Woodland Pattern is dedicated to the discovery, cultivation, and presentation of poetry and the arts. Their goals are to promote a lifetime practice of reading and writing; to serve as a forum and resource center for poets and other artists in our region. Viewers can donate/become members at woodlandpattern.org. Head over toFiddleheads Coffee to find the closest cafe.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 13:01:44-04

Coffee on Us is back! The Morning Blend is proud to partner with Fiddleheads to learn more about non profit organizations making a difference. This month we learn more about Woodland Pattern. Located in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, Woodland Pattern is a poet- and artist-run nonprofit book center, gallery, and performance space. Woodland Pattern is dedicated to the discovery, cultivation, and presentation of poetry and the arts. Their goals are to promote a lifetime practice of reading and writing; to serve as a forum and resource center for poets and other artists in our region.
Viewers can donate/become members at woodlandpattern.org.

Head over toFiddleheads Coffee to find the closest cafe.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes