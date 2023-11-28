Clothing Donations Are Needed For Our Community

Everyone has been feeling the cold a little bit more recently, and Father Gene's Help Center is seeing that in their numbers. In October alone, they distributed more than 26,000 articles of clothing to a record 2,086 clients. This puts them on track to serve more clients than any time in its history.

If you have clothes your looking to part with, they would be happy to help bring them into the life of someone new. The organization is accepting donations of new or clean, gently used clothing for men, women, and children. Items collecting dust in your closet can make the day of another. They want to help the Milwaukee community by providing dignity through free clothing. Clothing helps those feel confident, and feeling confident can help them navigate the world in a new way.

Fathergeneshelp.org has all the information you could need about their organization and making someone's day. Donation hours are Monday-Thursday, 9am to 2pm, and the first Saturday of most months with the same hours.