Bristol Renaissance Faire
Closing Weekend for the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
Lord Mayor John Hufkin-Crumbly joins us on The Morning Blend to tell you there is only one weekend left of the award-winning, iconic Bristol Renaissance Faire! You can join in on the fun for three days: Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday, September 1. You'll enjoy an exciting, eclectic mix of fun and frivolity located on thirty-plus acres just a short drive from either Chicago or Milwaukee. Escape to a beautiful village nestled amongst the trees and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors of a day where hundreds of daring, talented, and zany village people await to entertain you and send you home with priceless memories.

For more information, visit Bristol Renaissance Faire.

