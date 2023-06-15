Branch Banking Market Leader for U.S. Bank Nina Johnson joins us to discuss U.S. Bank's new initiatives and Juneteenth. The company's initiatives are centered around closing the racial wealth gap here in Wisconsin. The bank believes in the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion as it relates to its customers and its employees. This year it's a sponsor of the Juneteenth Day Parade and all the wonderful activities it has to to offer. To learn more about the company visit the website at the U.S. Bank.

