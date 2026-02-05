Climbing Stairs for Cancer Research

Every 2 minutes and 19 seconds, someone in the US is diagnosed with lung cancer. With the Fight For Air Climb, every step you take helps fund research, drives life-saving education, and advocates for policy change. Whether you're climbing for a loved one, for your own health or for the 35 million Americans living with lung disease - your impact goes far beyond the finish line.

The Fight For Air Climb will be held on Saturday, March 21 - 411 East Wisconsin Center. For more information visit Fight For Air Climb - Milwaukee - American Lung Association.