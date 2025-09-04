Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cleaning & Sealing Your Home's Air Ducts for Better Quality

Lead Technician Matthew McQue joins us on The Morning Blend to share how one female-owned company is cleaning and sealing home ductwork.

Clean Living Environments is an Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Company specializing in duct cleaning and duct sealing using Aeroseal. The cleaning process ensures it looks and feels brand new, with an immediate improvement in air quality and temperature control, so your utility bill is what you use.

For the remainder of September, Morning Blend viewers can receive a 10% discount on the "Clean & Seal Package". There is also a 30% Federal Tax Credit, which expires at the end of 2025, to utilize.

For more information, visit Clean Living Environments

