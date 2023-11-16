Christmas on Shady Lane

Happy Holidays from Shady Lane Greenhouse! This years Christmas celebration is extra special because they are also celebrating 50 years in Menomonee Falls. This great event will have music, food, crafts, a running train, and a visit with Santa!

On Saturday, November 18th, the Greenhouse will be filled with gorgeous pointsettias, gifts for gardeners, and handmade Christmas decorations. There will also be Wisconsin grown Christmas trees that you can purchase! The event goes 10am-3pm! Make sure to check out their website, shadylanegreenhouse.com. for more information!