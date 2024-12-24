There is a live band in the studio today! Carmen Nickerson is performing one song from the compilation CD, "A Chick Singer Night Christmas," along with the other members of the Chick Singer Night band. Hear the song, Christmas in a Small Town live today! For more information on how to stream or purchase a CD, visit A Chick Singer Night Christmas | Chick Singer Night | Alaria Taylor
Christmas In a Small Town -- A Chick Singer Night
Chick Signer Night Band
