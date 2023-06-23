Children's Fest Day with Shorewest, REALTORS®

President of Shorewest, REALTORS® Joe Horning joins us to talk about Children's Fest Day. Today all attendees arriving at Summerfest between noon and 3pm will be admitted for FREE as part of Shorewest Realtors Children's Fest Day. Families can enjoy a fun-filled day of activities and prizes, including a scavenger hunt and beautiful mural wall painted by a local artist.
