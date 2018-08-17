"They Grow like Weeds" is an upscale children’s resale boutique which buys and sells children’s clothing, toys, books, baby gear, outerwear, shoes/boots….and more. We also carry maternity clothing. We carry clothing in sizes newborn to 18/20. In addition, we carry several new product lines; Melissa & Doug, Baby Jack and Co. South Street Soapworks, Hape, Mud Pie and Stephen Joseph. We also offer a variety of handmade items; made by Diane or her employee’s Nikki and Amanda or her sister’s LK and Kathy. We buy quality items by appointment….we buy clothing seasonally, however items such as baby gear, toys and books are year round. Currently we are doing our fall and winter buying. We pride ourselves on being a very clean, neat and well organized boutique that does not look or smell like a resale store!!! The store is located in historic Greendale.