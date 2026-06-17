Chicago Audiences Are in for a Magical Summer

Get ready for a show that will leave you amazed! The internationally acclaimed Champions Of Magic are bringing their impossible illusions live to Chicago this summer at the historic Studebaker Theater.

This Broadway-scale production combines jaw-dropping magic, cutting-edge visual effects, high-energy performance, and plenty of humor for an unforgettable theatrical experience. The show has sold out arenas and theaters around the world, and now Chicago audiences can experience some of their largest and most ambitious illusions yet.

Featured performers Young & Strange have been performing together since they were kids and are known for their mix of comedy, showmanship, and mind-blowing magic. They also recently auditioned for America’s Got Talent, with their appearance airing on June 16.

Champions Of Magic: Impossible Illusions Live in Chicago runs now through August at the Studebaker Theater, located at 410 South Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago.

For tickets and more information, visit championsofmagictour.com or follow @ChampionsOfMagic on Instagram.