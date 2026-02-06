Chelsea Handler Talks To Tiffany

Chelsea Handler is coming to Milwaukee. She talked with Tiff about her new boyfriend and her numerous trips to our fabulous city. You can see her Feb. 20th at The Pabst Theater.
