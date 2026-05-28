Chef Michael Fekers' Taste of Wellness

Chef Michael Feker shares insights on creating meals that are both nutritious and full of flavor. Learn practical tips to take into your own kitchen, plus enjoy a dynamic lineup of speakers dedicated to wellness, longevity, and active living. The Life Active Aging Symposium is designed for those 55+ who want to stay active, try something new, and celebrate all the positives that come with aging. Attendees can look forward to engaging speakers, interactive activities, educational breakout sessions, and live entertainment all in a fun, welcoming environment.

The Life Active Aging Symposium is on Wednesday, June 10! To reserve your spot today, visit https://enjoylifesymposium.com. For more information, visit www.capricommunities.com.